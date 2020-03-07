Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Key Energy Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of KEGX opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.24. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

