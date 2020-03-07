KeyCorp Comments on JD.Com Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of JD.Com in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JD.Com by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,547,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,660,000 after acquiring an additional 678,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

