KeyCorp Comments on Public Storage’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

NYSE:PSA opened at $228.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.84. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $202.84 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

