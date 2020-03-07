Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRP stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $580.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.63. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.