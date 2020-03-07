Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

