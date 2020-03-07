Laurentian Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LB. CIBC dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.20.

TSE:LB opened at C$37.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.93 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.51.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.03%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

