Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LEAT stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.29.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

