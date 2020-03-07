LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

LGRDY opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

LEGRAND S A/ADR Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

