Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 655 ($8.62).

RWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Walters to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 487 ($6.41) on Tuesday. Robert Walters has a one year low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a one year high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $370.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.50.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) by GBX 3.30 ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Walters will post 4873.135705 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

