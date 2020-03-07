Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44.

Shares of LXFR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $405.25 million, a P/E ratio of 140.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

