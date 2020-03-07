Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer stock opened at $384.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $258.34 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.14.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,211 shares of company stock worth $44,005,623 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.