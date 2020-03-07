Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $100.14 and a 12 month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.