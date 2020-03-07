Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,244 Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

