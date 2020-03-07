Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Pra Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

Get Pra Group alerts:

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $39.04 on Friday. Pra Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.