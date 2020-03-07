Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.