Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 113,677 Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

