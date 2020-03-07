Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $52.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

