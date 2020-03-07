Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $117.78 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $125.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

