Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $4.77 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $88.79 and a twelve month high of $107.54.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.