Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

