Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 155,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 231,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 124,744 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC opened at $26.18 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

