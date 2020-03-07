Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

IXC opened at $22.98 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

