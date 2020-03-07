Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $11.01 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

