Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

IBB opened at $118.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

