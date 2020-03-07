Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 40,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 214.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

ETSY stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,725,429 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.