Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FLIR Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $39.49 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

