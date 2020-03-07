Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 121,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,742,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

