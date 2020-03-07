Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 262,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 533,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

