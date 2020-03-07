Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,550 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Crane by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.