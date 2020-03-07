Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $5.02 Million Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,090 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tripadvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $56.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

