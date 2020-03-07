Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $6.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

