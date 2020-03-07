Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 928,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,470,966. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

