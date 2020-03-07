Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,693,000.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $324.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

