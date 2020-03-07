Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,610,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after purchasing an additional 311,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 684.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260 over the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

LiveRamp stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

