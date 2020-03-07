Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 95.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 44.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

