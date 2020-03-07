Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 242,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Welbilt by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Welbilt by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

