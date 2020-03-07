Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,504,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in CarMax by 735.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 231,815 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,004,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in CarMax by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 161,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6,051.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $85.00 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.