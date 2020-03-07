Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $11,681,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $336.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.50. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.11.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

