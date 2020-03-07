Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 10,637 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,272 shares of company stock worth $22,942,179 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.