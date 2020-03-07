Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys New Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $262.33 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $249.80 and a 52 week high of $427.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

