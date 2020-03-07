Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys New Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

