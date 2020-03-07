Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 8,913 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

