Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $223,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,394,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 615,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 608,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

