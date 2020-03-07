Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $537,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

