Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $71.13 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

