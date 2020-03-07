Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $66.47 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

