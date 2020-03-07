Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.33.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.