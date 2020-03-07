Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 15,000 Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.