Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 884 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 884 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $238.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average is $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.02 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.73.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

