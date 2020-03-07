Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 9,756 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

